386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing follow the route of a ruck march held by the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron for Police Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. Airmen either walked or ran a 7.5 mile route for the ruck march to honor law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
05.16.2025
05.20.2025
|9047846
|250516-F-KE594-1172
|4090x2721
|895.85 KB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|3
|0
