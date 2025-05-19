386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Brooks, right, first sergeant of the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance and Logistics Readiness Squadrons, receives water from Airman 1st Class Tristan Omlor, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron patrolman, during a Police Week ruck march within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. Throughout the ruck march, 386th ESFS Airmen monitored the route and stood by water stations to ensure proper hydration and safety of participants throughout the 7.5 mile march. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)