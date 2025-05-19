Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March [Image 5 of 15]

    386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Taylor Lineburg, front, and Jada Cambria, both 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron medical technicians, took time for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. The 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron held a 7.5 mile ruck march in celebration of Police Week in collaboration with the 386th EMDS who posted along the route of the march to ensure safety and health of participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 05:36
    Photo ID: 9047768
    VIRIN: 250516-F-KE594-1262
    Resolution: 5059x3366
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck march
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Security Forces
    police week
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

