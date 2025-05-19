386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Austin Hopper, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron operations NCO in charge, briefs ruck march participants within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. The ruck march was held by the 386th ESFS to commemorate Police Week and to honor law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)