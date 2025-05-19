386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dustin Whiten, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron patrolman, walks a ruck march within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. The ruck march was held by the 386th ESFS to celebrate Police Week, and participants had the choice to wear a variety of additional gear and weights during their marches to honor law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)