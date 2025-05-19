386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Austin Hopper, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron operations NCO in charge, patrols the route of a ruck march held by the 386th ESFS in commemoration of Police Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. During the ruck march, 386th ESFS Airmen monitored the route to ensure safety and accountability of participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|05.16.2025
|05.20.2025 05:36
|9047776
|250516-F-KE594-1069
|6048x4024
|1.92 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
