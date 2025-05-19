386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. The firefighters celebrated their completion of a ruck march held by the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron in commemoration of Police Week and honor law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)