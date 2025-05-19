386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kaileyann Rodriguez, front, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chief of protocol, runs during a ruck march within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. The ruck march, where participants have the choice to walk or run a 7.5 mile route, was held by the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron in celebration of Police Week and to honor law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)