    386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March [Image 15 of 15]

    386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kaileyann Rodriguez, front, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chief of protocol, runs during a ruck march within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. The ruck march, where participants have the choice to walk or run a 7.5 mile route, was held by the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron in celebration of Police Week and to honor law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 05:36
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    ruck march
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Security Forces
    police week
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

