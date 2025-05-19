386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Taylor Lineburg, left, and Jada Cambria, both 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron medical technicians, took time for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. The 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron held a 7.5 mile ruck march in celebration of Police Week in collaboration with the 386th EMDS who posted along the route of the march to ensure safety and health of participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 05:36
|Photo ID:
|9047770
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-KE594-1265
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
