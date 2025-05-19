386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Vanmorter, left, and Master Sgt. Jason Brooks, first sergeants with the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron respectively, walk a ruck march within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. Participants across the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing came together for a 7.5 mile march held by the 386th ESFS in celebration of Police Week and to honor law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)