    386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March [Image 1 of 12]

    386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Vanmorter, left, and Master Sgt. Jason Brooks, first sergeants with the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron respectively, walk a ruck march within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. Participants across the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing came together for a 7.5 mile march held by the 386th ESFS in celebration of Police Week and to honor law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 06:50
    Photo ID: 9047844
    VIRIN: 250516-F-KE594-1144
    Resolution: 2677x4024
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck march
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Security Forces
    police week
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

