    386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March [Image 12 of 12]

    386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters sprint toward the finish line of a ruck march held by the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron for Police Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. Airmen either walked or ran a 7.5 mile route for the ruck march to honor law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 06:50
    Photo ID: 9047856
    VIRIN: 250516-F-KE594-1618
    Resolution: 3547x2360
    Size: 889.56 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck march
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Security Forces
    police week
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

