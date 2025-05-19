386th AEW Police Week 2025: Ruck March

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing sprint toward the finish line of a ruck march held by the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron for Police Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 16, 2025. Airmen either walked or ran a 7.5 mile route for the ruck march to honor law enforcement who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
