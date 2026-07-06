Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

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A U.S. flag flaps in the wind at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 4, 2026. Airmen assigned to the 60th Medical Group and 621st Contingency Response Wing represented Team Travis at the event, which commemorated the 250th anniversary of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)