Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Thomasson, left, 60th Operations Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shevaun Reighter, 60th OG senior enlisted leader, wave at participates during the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. The City of Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department hosted the parade with this year’s theme of “America 250.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)