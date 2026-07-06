Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

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U.S. Air Force Col. Marc Boggy, 60th Medical Group medical staff chief, leads the formation of Airmen during the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. The formation included members from both the 60th Medical Group and the 621st Contingency Response Wing, marching together to represent Team Travis in the community's celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)