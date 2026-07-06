U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Thomasson, center, 60th Operations Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shevaun Reighter, right, 60th OG senior enlisted leader, salute Airmen during the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. The salute is a traditional military courtesy exchanged between leaders and their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9795658
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-OY799-1501
|Resolution:
|6599x3712
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.