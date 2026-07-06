Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Thomasson, center, 60th Operations Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shevaun Reighter, right, 60th OG senior enlisted leader, salute Airmen during the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. The salute is a traditional military courtesy exchanged between leaders and their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)