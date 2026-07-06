A member of the Fairfield Police Department Honor Guard stands at attention before the unveiling of the city's restored arch during the Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. The arch ceremony was a key feature of the day's festivities, which brought together local community leaders and Airmen from Travis Air Force Base to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9795665
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-OY799-1238
|Resolution:
|3841x4912
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.