Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Fairfield Police Department Honor Guard stands at attention before the unveiling of the city's restored arch during the Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. The arch ceremony was a key feature of the day's festivities, which brought together local community leaders and Airmen from Travis Air Force Base to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)