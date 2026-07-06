Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

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U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Parsons, 60th Medical Group commander, waves to the crowd while leading his Airmen during the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. Along with personnel from the 621st Contingency Response Wing, these Airmen from the 60th Medical Group represented Team Travis in the community's celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)