Spectators cheer and wave along the parade route during the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. The community turned out in large numbers to celebrate and enjoy the holiday festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9795664
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-OY799-1303
|Resolution:
|3259x2175
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.