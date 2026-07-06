Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jesse Branch serves as the Grand Marshal for the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, on July 4, 2026. Branch led the parade, which celebrated the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9795663
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-OY799-1384
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|9.78 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.