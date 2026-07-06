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    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade [Image 11 of 18]

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    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jesse Branch serves as the Grand Marshal for the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, on July 4, 2026. Branch led the parade, which celebrated the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 19:19
    Photo ID: 9795663
    VIRIN: 260704-F-OY799-1384
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 9.78 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

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    TAGS

    USAF
    Airmen
    America250
    Freedom250
    Fairfield Independence Day parade

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