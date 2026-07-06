Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

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Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jesse Branch serves as the Grand Marshal for the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, on July 4, 2026. Branch led the parade, which celebrated the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)