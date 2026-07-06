Leadership from Travis Air Force Base and Fairfield community partners render honors during the singing of the national anthem during the 2026 Independence Day parade at Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. This moment of shared respect highlighted the patriotic bond between the military installation and the community it serves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9795667
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-OY799-1187
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.28 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.