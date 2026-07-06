Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

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Leadership from Travis Air Force Base and Fairfield community partners render honors during the singing of the national anthem during the 2026 Independence Day parade at Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. This moment of shared respect highlighted the patriotic bond between the military installation and the community it serves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)