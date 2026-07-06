An "America 250" banner hangs from a light pole during the Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. The parade coincided with a celebration of a major local milestone: the lighting of the city's restored Fairfield Arch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9795670
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-OY799-1078
|Resolution:
|7085x3985
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.