U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Medical Group and the 621st Contingency Response Wing march in the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. The City of Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department hosted the parade with this year’s theme of “America 250.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9795659
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-OY799-1488
|Resolution:
|6815x3833
|Size:
|8.49 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.