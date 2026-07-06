Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Medical Group and the 621st Contingency Response Wing march in the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. The City of Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department hosted the parade with this year’s theme of “America 250.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)