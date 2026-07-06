Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Thomasson, left, 60th Operations Group commander, Chief Master Sgt. Shevaun Reighter, center, 60th OG senior enlisted leader, and Tonya Racasner, 60th Air Mobility Wing public affairs deputy chief, render honors for the singing of the national anthem during the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. This demonstration of respect from base leadership highlights the patriotic partnership between Team Travis and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)