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    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade [Image 8 of 18]

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    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Thomasson, left, 60th Operations Group commander, Chief Master Sgt. Shevaun Reighter, center, 60th OG senior enlisted leader, and Tonya Racasner, 60th Air Mobility Wing public affairs deputy chief, render honors for the singing of the national anthem during the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. This demonstration of respect from base leadership highlights the patriotic partnership between Team Travis and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 19:19
    Photo ID: 9795666
    VIRIN: 260704-F-OY799-1197
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 9.15 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade
    Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

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    TAGS

    USAF
    Airmen
    America250
    Freedom250
    Fairfield Independence Day parade

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