Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

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A flag commemorating America's 250th anniversary is seen on a chair during the Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. The event celebrated two major milestones: the 250th anniversary of the United States and the lighting of the city's restored Fairfield Arch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)