A flag commemorating America's 250th anniversary is seen on a chair during the Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. The event celebrated two major milestones: the 250th anniversary of the United States and the lighting of the city's restored Fairfield Arch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9795671
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-OY799-1073
|Resolution:
|6581x4392
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.