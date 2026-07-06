A U.S. flag flaps in the wind at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 4, 2026. Airmen assigned to the 60th Medical Group and the 621st Contingency Response Wing represented Team Travis at the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, which commemorated the 250th anniversary of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9795655
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-OY799-1012
|Resolution:
|4013x6013
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.