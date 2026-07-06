Travis AFB participates in 2026 Independence Day parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Thomasson, center, 60th Operations Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shevaun Reighter, right, 60th OG senior enlisted leader, share a moment with a young attendee during the 2026 Independence Day parade in Fairfield, California, July 4, 2026. The interaction highlights the strong community partnership between Travis Air Force Base and the city of Fairfield during the celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)