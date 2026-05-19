Hundreds of civilian employees, military personnel, industry partners, and family members attend a change of command ceremony at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. During the ceremony, U.S. Navy Capt. Kris De Soto assumed command from U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick McKenna. The large attendance reflects the massive scope of the Navy's largest information warfare center, which relies on a workforce of more than 5,000 civilian employees and military members to deliver vital technologies to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Jaime Ciciora)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 01:06
|Photo ID:
|9702441
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-WY087-1006
|Resolution:
|3208x2139
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna [Image 17 of 17], by Jaime Ciciora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
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