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    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna [Image 17 of 17]

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    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Jaime Ciciora 

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific

    Hundreds of civilian employees, military personnel, industry partners, and family members attend a change of command ceremony at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. During the ceremony, U.S. Navy Capt. Kris De Soto assumed command from U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick McKenna. The large attendance reflects the massive scope of the Navy's largest information warfare center, which relies on a workforce of more than 5,000 civilian employees and military members to deliver vital technologies to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Jaime Ciciora)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 01:06
    Photo ID: 9702441
    VIRIN: 260521-N-WY087-1006
    Resolution: 3208x2139
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna [Image 17 of 17], by Jaime Ciciora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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    NIWC Pacific
    Ceremony
    Change of Command
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