NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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Lt. Cmdr. Michael Geoghegan, a Naval Base Point Loma chaplain, delivers the invocation during a change of command ceremony at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. The opening prayer marked the formal start of the ceremony, following the arrival of the official party, parading of the colors and national anthem. As a Navy chaplain, Geoghegan provides spiritual and moral support to service members and routinely opens official command events with a moment of reflection. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)