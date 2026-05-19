NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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The Marine Band San Diego performs the national anthem during a change of command ceremony at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. Officially formed in 1921, the band executes approximately 350 performances annually to support military ceremonies, instill American pride, and share the rich history of the Marine Corps. While the ensemble executes hundreds of performances annually, the highly skilled musicians also actively maintain basic combat skills, including rifle marksmanship and close combat, to remain ready for the nation's call. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)