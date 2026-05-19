Rear Adm. Kurt J. Rothenhaus, commander of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, delivers remarks as the presiding officer during a change of command ceremony at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. As the NAVWAR commander, Rothenhaus oversees the parent command of NIWC Pacific. NAVWAR is the parent command of NIWC Pacific. During his address, Rothenhaus praised the NIWC Pacific workforce, stating, “At the lab, it’s all about the Sailor and the mission outcome,” and highlighted the delivery of vital warfighting capabilities to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 01:06
|Photo ID:
|9702432
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-DD380-1134
|Resolution:
|2000x3000
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna [Image 17 of 17], by Marsha Lapid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
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