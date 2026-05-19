NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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Rear Adm. Kurt J. Rothenhaus, commander of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, delivers remarks as the presiding officer during a change of command ceremony at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. As the NAVWAR commander, Rothenhaus oversees the parent command of NIWC Pacific. NAVWAR is the parent command of NIWC Pacific. During his address, Rothenhaus praised the NIWC Pacific workforce, stating, “At the lab, it’s all about the Sailor and the mission outcome,” and highlighted the delivery of vital warfighting capabilities to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)