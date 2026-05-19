NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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Rear Adm. Kurt J. Rothenhaus, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command commander, presents the Legion of Merit to outgoing commanding officer Capt. Patrick McKenna during a change of command ceremony at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. McKenna received the award for his exceptionally meritorious service from May 2023 to May 2026. According to the citation, his leadership of a massive global workforce resulted in the advancement of 1,342 unique science and engineering efforts and maximized the return on more than $10.6 billion in entrusted national resources. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)