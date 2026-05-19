NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

Photo By Marsha Lapid | U.S. Navy Capt. Kris De Soto, incoming Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific commanding officer, passes through an honor passage of sideboys during a change of command ceremony at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. The tradition of sideboys dates to the age of sail, when crewmen were required to physically hoist visiting officers aboard ships using a boatswain's chair and rigging. Today, the honor passage serves as a formal ceremonial greeting, with the number of sideboys determined by the rank of the arriving dignitary. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Navy Capt. Kris De Soto relieved U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick McKenna as commanding officer of Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, May 21, during a change of command ceremony held at NIWC Pacific’s Topside location in San Diego.

As commanding officer, De Soto will lead about 5,000 civilian employees and military members worldwide, guiding the center's mission to advance Navy information warfare capabilities.

During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus, commander of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command and presiding officer, presented McKenna, a Middleton, Wisconsin native, with the Legion of Merit for his outstanding service as commanding officer from May 2023 to May 2026. According to the citation, McKenna made a “significant, positive impact” leading a global workforce that advanced 1,342 unique science and engineering efforts, ensuring a maximum return on more than $10.6 billion in national resources.

“[McKenna] was one of those leaders who cared about the team, was excited about the work they do, and embraced it with humility to learn from them,” Rothenhaus said of McKenna’s tenure. Expanding on the metrics from the citation, he added: “That’s a huge shift in how we support the fleet. Because it all boils down to that [information systems technician] or that [cryptologic technician] on watch knowing that their system works, they are trained in it, and they can take it to great effect on the enemy. At the end of the day, the Sailor is the line judge, and for [U.S. Navy] Capt. McKenna, he did right by them.”

"When I took command in 2023, I inherited an incredible team," said McKenna. "Over the past 36 months, this workforce has proven day in and day out that they are the true driving force behind our vital fleet capabilities. Watching them innovate and solve our hardest problems has been the highlight of my tour. I am leaving an exceptional workforce in the highly capable hands of Capt. De Soto."

Following his tour at NIWC Pacific, McKenna will report for duty at the Defense Innovation Unit in San Diego.

De Soto, a native of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, brings a diverse background in naval engineering and communications as she takes over the Navy’s largest command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, or C4ISR, cyber, and space warfare center.

"[De Soto] is no stranger to NIWC [Pacific], has served here before, and she knows the mission, she knows the people, and she understands how critical you are to success,” Rothenhaus said. “She knows the tech, she knows the business, she knows the mission, and she’s a humble listener and she’s going to get it done.”

“I am deeply honored to take command of NIWC Pacific at such a pivotal moment for our Navy and the evolution of technology, said De Soto. “This Warfare Center sits at the intersection of the Foundry, the Fleet, and the Fight — delivering the innovation, operational expertise, and technical advantage our warfighters depend on every day around the world. Having worked alongside this team for many years as both a customer and partner, I know firsthand the extraordinary impact this workforce has on warfighting readiness, and I could not be more excited to continue building upon that legacy in support of the Fleet and the Nation.”

De Soto began her naval career in 2002 as a propulsion nuclear engineering officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. After transitioning to the engineering duty officer community and earning a master's degree in systems engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School, she led critical cyber defense, ship integration, and satellite network initiatives across multiple commands.

Her operational leadership includes a 2015 tour as the combat systems officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis. Most recently, she served as the program manager for the Navy Communications and GPS Navigation Program, overseeing the fielding of tactical communications and navigation systems across all naval platforms.

For media inquiries, contact Darian Wilson, corporate communications and public affairs director, at 619-306-8663 or darian.wilson.civ@us.navy.mil to request interviews with NIWC Pacific subject matter experts. To download a text file of this press release or other imagery from the event, please go to https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NIWC-Pacific.

As part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Pacific conducts research, development, and engineering for integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, cyber, and space systems across all warfighting domains. The center also rapidly prototypes, tests, and provides acquisition, installation, and in-service engineering support.

NOTICE: AI tools were used to improve readability of this information. Factual accuracy of all content was verified by relevant DoD personnel in compliance with DoD policies.