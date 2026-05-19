Michael McMillan, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific executive director, welcomes guests and gives opening remarks during a change of command ceremony at NIWC Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. As the center's senior civilian, McMillan co-leads NIWC Pacific alongside the commanding officer to guide the command's research, development, and engineering missions. During his remarks, he expressed appreciation for outgoing commander U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick McKenna and welcomed incoming commander U.S. Navy Capt. Kris De Soto. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 01:06
|Photo ID:
|9702430
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-DD380-1092
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna [Image 17 of 17], by Marsha Lapid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
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