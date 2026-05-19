NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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Michael McMillan, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific executive director, welcomes guests and gives opening remarks during a change of command ceremony at NIWC Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. As the center's senior civilian, McMillan co-leads NIWC Pacific alongside the commanding officer to guide the command's research, development, and engineering missions. During his remarks, he expressed appreciation for outgoing commander U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick McKenna and welcomed incoming commander U.S. Navy Capt. Kris De Soto. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)