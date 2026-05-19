NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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Command Master Chief Frank Flores and Senior Chief Petty Officer Jaymor Guidangen present a gift to outgoing commanding officer Capt. Patrick McKenna on behalf of the Chiefs Mess during a change of command ceremony at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. Recognizing McKenna's fandom, the Chiefs Mess coordinated a surprise gift featuring a letter of appreciation from the NFL's Green Bay Packers. The letter congratulated McKenna on his leadership and thanked him for upholding the highest traditions of the U.S. Navy during his command tour. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)