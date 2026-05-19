NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick McKenna delivers his final remarks as the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific commanding officer during a change of command ceremony at NIWC Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. During his address, McKenna thanked the civilian and military workforce for their dedication over the past three years. He credited their awe-inspiring ingenuity and teamwork for successfully delivering vital technological capabilities directly to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)