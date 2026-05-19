NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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Capt. Joseph Houser, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific executive officer, serves as the master of ceremonies during a change of command ceremony at NIWC Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. As the command's second-in-command, the executive officer is responsible for the day-to-day management of the organization and often presides over official ceremonies. As master of ceremonies, Houser was responsible for guiding the audience through the proceedings and ensuring the event was conducted in accordance with naval tradition. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)