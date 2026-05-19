Capt. Joseph Houser, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific executive officer, serves as the master of ceremonies during a change of command ceremony at NIWC Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. As the command's second-in-command, the executive officer is responsible for the day-to-day management of the organization and often presides over official ceremonies. As master of ceremonies, Houser was responsible for guiding the audience through the proceedings and ensuring the event was conducted in accordance with naval tradition. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 01:06
|Photo ID:
|9702435
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-DD380-1253
|Resolution:
|2000x3000
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna [Image 17 of 17], by Marsha Lapid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
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