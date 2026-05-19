U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick McKenna, outgoing Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific commanding officer, presents the Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jarred Kauffman during a change of command ceremony in San Diego, May 21, 2026. Kauffman, a fleet support coordinator, received his award for eliminating supply chain chokepoints and managing a $7 million budget. His coordination of subject matter experts resolved 27 casualty reports and 11 installations, solidifying the combat readiness of three carrier strike groups and two amphibious ready groups. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 01:06
|Photo ID:
|9702438
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-DD380-1291
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna [Image 17 of 17], by Marsha Lapid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
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