NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick McKenna, outgoing Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific commanding officer, presents the Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jarred Kauffman during a change of command ceremony in San Diego, May 21, 2026. Kauffman, a fleet support coordinator, received his award for eliminating supply chain chokepoints and managing a $7 million budget. His coordination of subject matter experts resolved 27 casualty reports and 11 installations, solidifying the combat readiness of three carrier strike groups and two amphibious ready groups. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)