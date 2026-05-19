NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick McKenna, outgoing Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific commanding officer, presents a Civilian Service Commendation Medal to James Alger during a change of command ceremony in San Diego, May 21, 2026. Alger, director of facilities and faculty projects, a veteran who joined the civil service in 2021, received their first civilian commendation medal. He received the award for his transformative impact on mission-critical infrastructure. The citation specifically highlighted his expert management of multiple funding portfolios and his strategic planning for the multi-year, $21 million TRANSDEC Facility renovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid) (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)