U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick McKenna, outgoing Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific commanding officer, presents a Civilian Service Commendation Medal to James Alger during a change of command ceremony in San Diego, May 21, 2026. Alger, director of facilities and faculty projects, a veteran who joined the civil service in 2021, received their first civilian commendation medal. He received the award for his transformative impact on mission-critical infrastructure. The citation specifically highlighted his expert management of multiple funding portfolios and his strategic planning for the multi-year, $21 million TRANSDEC Facility renovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid) (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 01:06
|Photo ID:
|9702436
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-DD380-1278
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna [Image 17 of 17], by Marsha Lapid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
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