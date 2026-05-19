NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guests smile and laugh during a change of command ceremony at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. Approximately 350 military leaders, civilian personnel, and distinguished visitors attended the event to witness U.S. Navy Capt. Kris De Soto relieve U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick McKenna as commanding officer of the Navy’s largest information warfare center. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)