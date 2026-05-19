Guests smile and laugh during a change of command ceremony at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. Approximately 350 military leaders, civilian personnel, and distinguished visitors attended the event to witness U.S. Navy Capt. Kris De Soto relieve U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick McKenna as commanding officer of the Navy’s largest information warfare center. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 01:06
|Photo ID:
|9702431
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-DD380-1104
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna [Image 17 of 17], by Marsha Lapid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
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