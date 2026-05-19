NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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U.S. Navy Capt. Patrick McKenna, outgoing Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific commanding officer, presents a Civilian Service Commendation Medal to Joseph Saegert a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jarred Kauffman during a change of command ceremony in San Diego, May 21, 2026. Alger, director of facilities and faculty projects, and Saegert, head of installations and modernization, both Navy veterans who joined the civil service in 2021, received their first civilian commendation medals. Saegert was honored for leading 225 personnel in the installation of more than $350 million in critical command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) systems. . (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)