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    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna [Image 4 of 17]

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    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Marsha Lapid 

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific

    A Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific Color Guard parades the colors during a change of command ceremony at NIWC Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. The parading of the colors is a time-honored military tradition that marks the formal start of the ceremony and is followed by the playing of the national anthem. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 01:06
    Photo ID: 9702427
    VIRIN: 260521-N-DD380-1061
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna [Image 17 of 17], by Marsha Lapid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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    NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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    NIWC Pacific
    Ceremony
    Change of Command
    San Diego

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