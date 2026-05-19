NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna

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A Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific Color Guard parades the colors during a change of command ceremony at NIWC Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. The parading of the colors is a time-honored military tradition that marks the formal start of the ceremony and is followed by the playing of the national anthem. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)