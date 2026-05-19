A Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific Color Guard parades the colors during a change of command ceremony at NIWC Pacific in San Diego, May 21, 2026. The parading of the colors is a time-honored military tradition that marks the formal start of the ceremony and is followed by the playing of the national anthem. (U.S. Navy photo by Marsha Lapid)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 01:06
|Photo ID:
|9702427
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-DD380-1061
|Resolution:
|2000x3000
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna [Image 17 of 17], by Marsha Lapid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NIWC Pacific welcomes De Soto, bids farewell to McKenna
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