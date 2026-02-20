(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Replenishment-At-Sea

    Replenishment-At-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Seaman Ivan Garcia 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Angel Zuniga assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), establishes communications with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201), during replenishment-at-sea Feb. 5, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 22:14
    Photo ID: 9530349
    VIRIN: 260205-N-XW565-1052
    Resolution: 6628x4734
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Replenishment-At-Sea, by SN Ivan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

