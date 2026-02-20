(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations

    USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Caracci 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    260204-N-GV721-1075 Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Headling) 3rd Class Keirsten Gross, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), directs an UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, on the flight deck during flight operations, Feb. 4, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Caracci)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 22:14
    Photo ID: 9530330
    VIRIN: 260204-N-GV721-1075
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 767.42 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations, by CPO Brian Caracci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNavy
    USmilitary
    GoNavy
    irongator
    Navy
    Sailors

