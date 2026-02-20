USS Essex Replenishment-at-sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260205-N-GN902-1041 Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Alston Smart, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), orders line handlers to heave around a messenger line during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201), Feb. 5, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)