USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations

260204-N-GN902-2016 Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepare to apply chains to an UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, during flight operations, Feb. 4, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)