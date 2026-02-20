(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations

    USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    260204-N-GN902-2016 Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepare to apply chains to an UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, during flight operations, Feb. 4, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026
    VIRIN: 260204-N-GN902-2016
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations [Image 42 of 42], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNavy
    USmilitary
    GoNavy
    irongator
    Navy
    Sailors

