USS Essex Conducts a Replenishment at Sea

260205-N-GV721-1042 Ensign Myles Evans, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), signals the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201), in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea, Feb. 5, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Caracci)
|02.05.2026
|02.20.2026 22:14
|9530343
|260205-N-GV721-1042
|5400x1500
|1.54 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|4
|0
