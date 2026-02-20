USS Essex Replenishment-at-sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260205-N-GN902-1030 Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jenifer Bellma, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), uses a M14 rifle to fire a shot line across to Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201) during a replenishment-at-sea, Feb. 5, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)