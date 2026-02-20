Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Walkdown

Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participate in a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck of Essex, Feb. 4, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 22:14
|Photo ID:
|9530337
|VIRIN:
|260204-N-XW565-1014
|Resolution:
|5393x3852
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
