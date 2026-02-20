USS Essex Replenishment-at-sea

260205-N-GN902-1035 Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Brandin Carrales, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), take in a shot line during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201), Feb. 5, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
